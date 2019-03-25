Salman, Katrina starrer Bharat's trailer will be shown along with 'Avengers: Endgame'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat', one of the biggest releases of the year has been stealing the limelight for all the right reasons! While fans can't wait to watch the film, there is some good news for all the movie buffs out there.

The trailer of the film is launching on April 24, but what makes it more interesting is that the trailer will also be attached to the biggest Hollywood film in recent times which is none other than -- 'Avengers: Endgame.'

All the Salman fans will get to witness on April 26 the much-awaited trailer, which will be showcased along with the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, which stars all the favourite superheroes including Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, Hawkeye and Ant-Man in the same flick.

WATCH | 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer 2: Crucial details you may have missed

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared som more details about the upcoming period drama, including the final release date, trailer release date and trailer launch date.

"And here's some #Xclusiv info on Salman Khan starrer #Bharat... * #BharatTrailer will be launched on 24 April 2019. * #BharatTrailer will be showcased with #AvengersEndgame on 26 April 2019. * Release date locked: 5 June 2019. #Eid2019," he tweeted.

In January, the makers of 'Bharat' had unveiled the first teaser of the film. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser showed the 'Dabangg' actor in different avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

Interestingly, even though the teaser introduced different shades of Salmans' characters, it did not reveal anything about Katrina's character.

WATCH | Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ teaser shows actor in different avatars

Previously Salman and Katrina were seen together in the films 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Katrina was roped in for the film after Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out.

The upcoming film also starring Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni is a remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster 'Ode to My Father'.

According to reports, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt to star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after the 2016's 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

It is slated to hit the big screens on Eid, this year.