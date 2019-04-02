Home Entertainment English

'Avengers: Endgame' maker pokes fun at Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo and Holland earned the reputation of worst secret keepers, as they have let out spoilers on several occasions.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are infamous for giving out spoilers, and "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo says the team took extra measures to keep the plot of the movie a secret from them.

The director shared the update at an event in Mumbai on Monday when asked about the plot points from the highly-anticipated movie. He revealed that Holland was not even given a script while filming of the movie.

"Here's the thing. I'll take any questions about '...Endgame' but I'm not going to answer any question on the plot of '...Endgame'! Three years of protecting the plot from Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, so I'm not going to stand here and give away about the film. But I appreciate and admire your effort," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' co-director Joe Russo says Marvel universe to get gay superhero soon

Talking about how they protected the secrets from Holland, Joe said he never got his hands on the script.

"Tom Holland does not get the script! He gets his lines, and that's all, along with who is acting opposite him. Then we use very vague terms to describe what's happening in the scene," he added.

Ruffalo and Holland earned the reputation of worst secret keepers, as they have let out spoilers on several occasions. Once Ruffalo gave out ending of the film during an interview, and once he accidentally streamed Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok". And Holland is known for slip-ups while giving interviews.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo launches Marvel Anthem by AR Rahman

He even asked fans to not give out spoilers after watching the movie, which is slated to release in India on April 26.

"Please don't spoil the movie. There are more secrets in this film than there were in a...Infinity War'. Respect other fans... Don't tell them the story.. Let them experience on their own."

The director was impressed by the fandom of Marvel films in India. He said: "Here is the thing about Marvel fans, they read between the lines in everything".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mark Ruffalo Avengers Avengers Endgame Tom Holland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp