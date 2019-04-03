Home Entertainment English

Ariana Grande refuses to label her sexuality

Ariana Grande said she will not label her sexuality as her newest single 'Monopoly' sparked rumours of her being bisexual.

Published: 03rd April 2019

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande has said she will not label her sexuality as her newest single "Monopoly" sparked rumours of her being bisexual.

The song, which Grande released on Monday with songwriter Victoria Monet, has the lyrics - "I like women and men" - which led people to speculate that the 25-year-old is bisexual, reports foxnews.com.

As soon as the song was released, fans began to speculate on social media about Grande's sexuality.

One tweeted: "Are you bisexual? Super proud of you if its true. Love you."

Another wrote: "So Ariana is bi. This just confirms my theory that no one is 100 per cent straight."

Grande responded to the rumours on social media: "Ariana ain't gotta label herself, but she said what she said. I haven't before and still don't feel the need to now... which is okay."

Early in the song, Monet and Grande sing the line in question together, but later on, Grande sings it solo.

Though Grande has refused to confirm her sexuality, her friend and co-collaborator Monet came out as bisexual in November 2018 on Twitter.

