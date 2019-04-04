Home Entertainment English

'Captain Marvel' blasts into USD 1 billion league at global box office 

The film also registered the second-highest domestic opening weekend for a solo MCU character debut to last year's "Black Panther".

Captain Marvel has released a new trailer. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios' first female-fronted film, "Captain Marvel" has crossed the USD 1 billion milestone at the global box office.

The Brie Larson-starrer, an origin story of Marvel superhero of the same name, raked in over USD 358 million in the US, while in the international territories, it amassed USD 645 million, Walt Disney, Marvel Studios' parent company, shared in a press release.

The film debuted with a bang after minting USD 455 million gross worldwide in its first week.

ALSO READ: Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' inches close to Rs 50 crore in India

In the US, "Captain Marvel" launched with USD 153 million, the seventh best of any in the 21-film old Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

It also beat out its DC counterpart "Wonder Woman", which had domestically earned over USD 100 million in its first weekend in June 2017.

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, features Larson as Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.

Also featuring Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, "Captain Marvel" released worldwide on March 8.

