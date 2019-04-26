Avengers: Endgame prediction - who will survive and who won’t?

Amrutha Kuber By

Avengers Infinity War gave us one of the most shocking cliff-hanger endings. We all can remember the collective gasp we took at THAT moment. Can we ever forget our favourite heroes turning to dust, leaving us confused and transfixed and unable to digest the ending we just saw?

I mean, does this even happen in the biggest and most hyped superhero movie of the decade (apart from the complete let down that was Justice League)?

It also raised important questions - what happens next? will they remain dead? who is going to save the heroes, reassuring us that there will probably be a second part to the movie that will conclude the series? Besides, during the release of Infinity War, the only news fans knew about was the proposed Captain Marvel movie which was confirmed by the post-credits scene - the tiniest of the hint that the heroes will be, after all, rescued.

While there were multiple discussions, theories and debates about who will die and will likely survive, the release of Spider-Man Far From Home trailer (the events of which are supposed to be taking place AFTER Endgame) showed us our friendly neighbourhood Spiderman and Nick Fury was alive and well after all! (If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, oops)

So keeping in mind the future sequels the MCU has planned, what the actors have revealed and hinted, actors’ contract plans, we put together a list of characters who will likely survive or die.

Captain America: Might not survive

Currently alive and having survived Thanos’ snap, we saw Steve Rogers in the many many trailers and clips released struggling to move on after the events of Infinity War and resolving to do “whatever it takes”.

Though speculations have been rife that he is a character who is most likely to die; besides, actor Chris Evans tweeted an emotional goodbye in October 2018 to the character, saying shooting has been wrapped up for Endgame.

In a 2018 Infinity War press tour, Evans had also said contracts of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and his own were through and that by 2019, that’s it.

With no other future sequels of Captain America announced, it is safe to assume that he might not survive Endgame.

Iron Man: Might not

After Steve Rogers, the other highly speculated character is Tony Stark, who is currently stranded in space afloat the Benetar. After the release of the first trailer, he is seen recording a message to Pepper Potts signalling that he might not make it.

But then came the second trailer where he is seen joining the other Avengers to do “whatever it takes”. Towards the end of the second trailer, the trinity - Tony, Steve and Thor - could be seen approaching a blurred Thanos. This could mean the end as well.

Also, the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer did not reveal Tony’s fate although when Happy Hogan hands Peter a cheque, it has Pepper’s sign instead of Tony’s - which could mean he does not survive the events of Endgame.

In addition, there are also no sequels announced to Iron Man 3.

Thor: Might not

Thor Odinson is alive but…mourns the loss of his friends and brother. Will he stay alive until the end? We can’t be sure. Comprising the trinity of Iron Man and Captain America, the second trailer shows him about to fight Thanos (maybe this time he will go for the head).

But there has been no explicit talk of Hemsworth’s contract so far, although he did say a 2018 interview that ‘playing Thor seemed never-ending and is potentially finishing.’

No sequels have been announced on the character either.

Ant-Man

Despite getting sucked into the time vortex at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Steve Lang’s appearance in Endgame trailer urging Captain America and Black Widow to let him inside the building suggested that could be alive after all. Contractually, Paul Rudd’s character could return as he has appeared in only 3 Marvel movies so far.

A sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp has not been announced yet.

Black Widow: Might survive

Alive and well, Black Widow’s scenes in the trailers were clear signals of the time jump in Endgame. Her standalone movie was finally confirmed in October 2018 and reportedly began filming in February.

Black Panther: Could live

The king of Wakanda said “Up general! This is no place to die,” only for him to die the next second! But the sequel to Black Panther was confirmed before Infinity War and director Ryan Coogler has also been signed on to direct it, so it's a given that T’Challa will survive in Endgame.

Bucky Barnes & Falcon

Steve Rogers’ beloved best friend was dusted in Infinity War and seems unlikely to come back from the dead but it could also be a ruse - a TV series on the Winter Soldier and Falcon is in the works which means Bucky will most likely be back!

Doctor Strange

As Steven Strange tells Tony in his final moments “there was no other way” and having seen a possibility of the Infinity War outcome, it is likely Dr.Strange will not remain dead.

Besides, there is a Doctor Strange sequel in the works, which could mean he will live after all.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Will the (dusted) Guardians stay dead? A Guardians 3 movie was already in the works before Infinity War (before James Gunn’s firing). After his firing, Drax actor Dave Bautista had also said he had shot scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and that he will leave the franchise if Disney does not use Gunn’s script for the movie.

Now that James Gunn has been reinstated as director of the movie, we can say with some confirmation that the Guardians will survive the movie.

Hawkeye

As the Russo brothers said Hawkeye will have a bigger role in Endgame. Also, his new avatar, Ronin takes shape in the movie which could mean he’s here to stay.

There are also rumours that a solo Hawkeye movie is being talked about.

The Hulk

Alive and….well, not fully functional, the Hulk will play an important role in Endgame, it could be Mark Ruffalo’s end of contract (not considering his ‘firing’ after his reveal in the Jimmy Fallon show!).

Talks on Hulk’s solo movie have not been confirmed though the actor revealed to Cinema Blend that Kevin Feige had discussed a possibility of a standalone movie.

Loki

We heard it from Thanos himself that, “there won’t be any revivals this time” and our hearts broke! Though Loki isn’t exactly an Avenger, fans have been rooting for his comeback.

And yet, Disney’s Tv series on Loki along with actor Tom Hiddleston’s confirmation on the same are keeping hopes everywhere alive that the God of mischief will indeed be brought back.

Spider-Man and Nick Fury

Can we ever forget the “I don’t feel so good” and “Motherf-“ from Peter and Fury’s last moments in Infinity War? Indeed we cannot! But then the trailer for Far From Home gave us a breather! Now we’ve only to find out how the two will be brought back to life in Endgame!