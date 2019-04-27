Home Entertainment English

Avengers: Endgame earns USD 305 million worldwide, mints Rs 53.10 crore in India

The film, which released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, earned Rs 53.10 crore (net box office collection) on the first day.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Avengers: Endgame poster. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Marvel Studios latest offering, "Avengers: Endgame" has received an exceptional opening at the worldwide box office with its day one collection touching the USD 305 million mark.

"The massive response by audiences across the country is a testimony of how emotionally invested the Marvel fans are in the Avengers franchise.

"They have eagerly awaited to watch the culmination of the journey of 11 years and their extraordinary love for the Marvel characters is clearly evident," Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

The release of the 3 hour 1 minute-long epic superhero adventure, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has become one of the biggest cinematic events in the recent history of entertainment.

The film, which is the culmination of the 11-years-long Avengers journey, features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evan, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johanasson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

