James Wan's next to be horror film

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Wan is returning to his horror roots with an untitled secret film.

Sources tell Variety, the movie will be a project for New Line Cinema, the plot of which is currently under wraps.

Wan and Ingrid Bisu came up with the story for the film and the "Aquaman" director will also produce through the Atomic Monster banner with Michael Clear.

ALSO READ: 'Aquaman' spin-off 'The Trench' will be more of monster horror movie, says James Wan

The search for a scriptwriter is still on.

It is said the filmmaker wants to shoot the movie in late 2019 in Los Angeles and then move into pre-production on the "Aquaman" sequel next year.

The horror project is being independently financed via Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, who will retain distribution rights in China.

ALSO READ: I hate being stereotyped, says 'Horror movie maestro' James Wan

Wan and New Line have previously collaborated on "The Conjuring" universe, "The Curse of La Llorona" and "Lights Out".

He is also producing the upcoming "Mortal Kombat".

Before the DC film became a money-spinner, the filmmaker has had a soft spot for the horror genre, with "Saw" and "The Conjuring" franchises as credits.