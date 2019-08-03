Home Entertainment English

It kind of hurts: Original 'Lion King' animator criticises Disney remake

David Stephan, one of the original animators of 1994's "The Lion King" said that he found the performances of stars like Donald Glover and Beyonce "weak" and "wooden".

Published: 03rd August 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

The Lion King .

The Lion King.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: David Stephan, one of the original animators of 1994's "The Lion King", has blasted the remake of the classic Disney film, calling it "cheap".

The live-action remake, directed by "Jungle Book" helmer Jon Favreau, has so far earned over USD 1 billion in the worldwide gross.

However, it has not been able to charm the critics, who found the film quite unnecessary.

Stephan, in an interview with Huffpost, said the studio's decision to go for a reboot "kind of hurts" as he believes it was driven by their commercial motivations.

"If you polled the crew of the original 'Lion King', most of them would say, 'Why? Did you really have to do that?' It kind of hurts. It's sort of sad that the stockholder is now in the room deciding what movies get made. Disney's now taken the cover off, and it's now in your face: 'Yeah, we just want to make money'. That's disappointing as an artist, from a studio that was founded on originality and art," the animator said.

Stephan also said that he found the performances of Hollywood stars like Donald Glover and Beyonce "weak" and "wooden".

He further lamented the new character designs, which he said felt "too real".

"It reminded me of those old nature films where they would dub the voices over and the lips would move. I thought, 'Oh, this is really cheap. ' I think it was just too soon for this one," Stephan added.

"The Lion King" released worldwide on July 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Lion King Disney David Stephan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp