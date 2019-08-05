Home Entertainment English

'All of Me' singer John Legend slams Donald Trump over mass shootings in Ohio, El Paso

John Legend said Donald Trump 'inspires killers' and posted a series of tweets calling the US President a part of the problem.

Published: 05th August 2019 03:57 PM

Singer John Legend

Singer John Legend (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer John Legend has always been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump and the musician has once again attacked him in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio, saying he "inspires killers".

The singer posted a series of tweets calling the president a part of the problem.

"My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists.

"When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death.

"The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem," Legend wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a video interview in which he criticised the president after the mass shooting in New Zealand earlier this year.

