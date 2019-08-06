Shabana Azmi joins Steven Spielberg-produced Halo

By Express News Service

Shabana Azmi has joined the cast of Showtime network’s Halo. The series, an adaptation of the hit video-game franchise of the same name, is co-produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Production will begin later this year in Budapest. The show will be directed by Otto Bathurst also features Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac and others.

Shabana Azmi will be essaying Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the ‘Office of Naval Intelligence’. The veteran actor has previously appeared in international projects like Madame Sousatzka, La Nuit Bengali, City of Joy and Son of Pink Panther.

On the Bollywood front, Shabana will be seen in Sheer Qorma. The LGBTQ-themed film also stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta. The Halo video-game series started in 2001. The sixth main entry in the franchise, Halo Infinite, is scheduled to release in 2020. Other upcoming video-game adaptations include Netflix’s The Witcher and Paul W. S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter.