James Wan says he is going back to 'indie roots' with next film

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker James Wan has shared few details of his next directorial venture, saying that he is planning to return to his "indie roots".

In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old director said the new project is a "hard-R thriller" and based on an "original horror idea".

"There's been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is...All I'll say is, I'm super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller.

An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets," Wan wrote.

The filmmaker, who made a name for himself with "The Conjuring" and "Saw" franchises, took a turn towards mainstream blockbusters with films like "Fast and Furious 7" and "Aquaman" in the last couple of years.

He is currently scouting for locations for his yet-to-be-titled project.