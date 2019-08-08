Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' showrunners strike exclusive film, TV deal with Netflix

'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss have also penned a Kurt Cobain project for Universal and are said to adapt "Dirty White Boys", a prison-break story.

Published: 08th August 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix logo

Netflix logo ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss are heading to Netflix with an exclusive multi-year deal for new shows and films.

According to Deadline, the duo were courted by WarnerMedia, their previous home HBO's forthcoming digital platform, Amazon, Disney and Netflix when the epic fantasy drama was nearing its finale.

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa to star in Netflix original, Sweet Girl

Sources said the agreement is in the 9-figure range like those of previously signed by creators like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy with Netflix.

Benioff and Weiss are expected to write, produce and direct new series and movies for the streaming platform under an overall global deal.

ALSO READ: Netflix documentary 'The Great Hack': Beware of big data

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix. They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

The Emmy-winning partners added they were looking forward to working with Netflix after their longstanding and fruitful relationship with HBO.

"We've had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we're grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months we've spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber.

"We remember the same shots from the same '80s movies; we love the same books; we're excited about the same storytelling possibilities.

ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala to star in Netflix Original film 'Maska'

Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we're honoured they invited us to join them," Benioff and Weiss said.

The duo are working on one of the next "Star Wars" trilogies, to which they are attached as creators, writers and producers.

Benioff and Weiss have also penned a Kurt Cobain project for Universal and are said to adapt "Dirty White Boys", a prison-break story, for Fox/Disney.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones David Benioff Netflix HBO
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp