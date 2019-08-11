Home Entertainment English

Ohio to celebrate 25 years of  'The Shawshank Redemption'

The movie which released in 1994 was filmed in and around Mansfield, Ohio, and this year the same location will be filled with fans and some cast members, reported Deadline.

Published: 11th August 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 1994 film Shawshank Redemption.

Still from 1994 film Shawshank Redemption.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'The Shawshank Redemption' is heading towards its 25th anniversary and to mark the same, a celebration is soon to take place in Ohio starting from Aug 16 which will run till 18th.

The movie which released in 1994 was filmed in and around Mansfield, Ohio, and this year the same location will be filled with fans and some cast members, reported Deadline.

It followed a banker named Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who was sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murder of his wife and her lover, despite he claimed innocence.

ALSO READ: The Shawshank Redemption returns to theatres for its 25th anniversary

While serving his term in the prison, he becomes friends with a fellow prisoner, Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman). Dufresne becomes involved in a money-laundering scheme run by the warden but manages to turn the tables with a few twists and later manages to escape the prison.

Actors who will are expected to mark their presence at the reunion are Bob Gunton (Warden Norton), William Sadler (Heywood), Mark Rolston (Bogs), Frank Medrano (Fat Ass), Alfonso Freeman (Red's Mugshot and a Fresh Fish Guy), Scott Mann (Glenn Quentin), Renee Blaine (Linda Dufresne) and Claire Slemmer (Bank Teller).

The celebration will also feature a tour to more than a dozen sites shown in the film around Mansfield, including Ohio State Reformatory.

In addition to the celebration, fans can catch the film at the Renaissance theatre, Mansfield once again on August 16, where the film was shown back in 1994.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Shawshank Redemption Ohio The Shawshank Redemption 25th anniversary
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp