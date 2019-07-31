The Shawshank Redemption returns to theatres for its 25th anniversary

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Shawshank Redemption", one of Hollywood's modern classics, will be re-released in cinema halls as it completes 25 years in 2019.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics are screening the Oscar-nominated film this September.

The anniversary screenings will be held in select theatres across the country on September 22, 24, and 25.

The event will also include exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.



It was directed by Frank Darabont and based on Stephen King's 1982 novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption".

The film tanked at the box office when it released in 1994, securing barely over USD 16 million in its initial run but went on to gain cult following with time.

"The Shawshank Redemption" follows the story of two prisoners who forge a lifelong friendship: Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife and her lover, and Red (Morgan Freeman), who is serving a life sentence.

The film received seven Oscars nods, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Freeman, but failed to score a win.