Djimon Hounsou replaces Brian Tyree Henry in John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' sequel 

'A Quiet Place', which released last year, followed an isolated family of four forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'A Quiet Place'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Shazam!' star Djimon Hounsou is replacing actor Brian Tyree Henry in the much-anticipated sequel to 'A Quiet Place'.

Henry, who was in negotiations to star in the movie, left the project due to scheduling conflicts, reported Entertainment Weekly.

John Krasinski is returning to direct the still-untitled sequel with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles.

Cillian Murphy is the new addition to the cast.

The sequel is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2020.

Krasinski directed and starred in the film, which grossed USD 340 million worldwide.

He also wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Plot details of the sequel are being kept under wraps.

