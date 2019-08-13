Home Entertainment English

Liam Hemsworth finally breaks his silence over split with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth went on to share that their split is a private matter and that he is not open for any comments to any journalists or media outlets.

Published: 13th August 2019 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Liam Hemsworth recently opened up about her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage.

The 29-year-old 'Hunger Games' actor addressed the couple's high-profile breakup in a post on Instagram in which he wished his ex-wife "nothing but health and happiness."

"Hi all," Hemsworth wrote alongside a picture of a beach sunset. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

ALSO READ: Liam Hemsworth seems upset post-split with Miley Cyrus

He went on to share that their split is a "private matter" and that he is not open for any comments to any journalists or media outlets.

"Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he concluded.

The star opens up one day after his ex-wife seemingly broke her silence on the separation with a post about embracing change.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus addresses split from Liam Hemsworth, says 'change is inevitable'

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once underwater, connected with Africa, change is inevitable," she captioned two pictures of herself with the picturesque background in north-eastern Italy.

"The Dolomites were not created overnight; it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own," she concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp