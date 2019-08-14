Heinz and Ed Sheeran collaborate for a noble cause

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Private company Heinz teamed up with American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran after the singer got the ketchup logo inked.

"Ed is a life-long superfan of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, so much so that he has Heinz tattooed on his arm," Page Six quoted Heinz's representative as saying.

The representative further said that on the occasion of their 150th birthday they want to payback the favour to their greatest fan by putting Sheeran's famous ketchup tattoo at the centre stage of their glass bottle.

The 28-year-old singer on Monday shared a picture of him with the special edition bottle of the ketchup which reflected his tattoo.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' singer illustrated that collaborating with Heinz will help in raising money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Sheeran recently paired up with Travis Scott and dropped a new music video titled 'Antisocial'. In the video, the singer can be seen essaying the role of a sea captain and an office worker among several other peculiar roles has references to films including 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Edward Scissorhands.'

Apart from this, the 'Shape of You' singer previously released other music videos for his smash hit with pop-singer Justin Bieber titled 'I Don't Care,' as well as 'Beautiful People,' his duet with Khalid.