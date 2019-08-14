Home Entertainment English

Liam 'leaning on' Chris Hemsworth for support after split with Miley Cyrus

While the two have remained tight-lipped about their separation, Liam released a note to his fans on Instagram.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Liam and Chris Hemsworth

Liam and Chris Hemsworth (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Liam Hemsworth, who is going through a rough patch after his split with Miley Cyrus, is "leaning on" on his family and elder brother Chris Hemsworth for comfort.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' star is "really sad" after parting ways with his wife, reported Us Weekly.

"Liam is really sad about the breakup. His family has been taking care of him, and he's been leaning on Chris throughout his trip to Australia," a source told Us Weekly.

ALSO READ: Liam Hemsworth finally breaks his silence over split with Miley Cyrus

News of Liam and Miley's split broke on Sunday. The two parted ways after less than a year of marriage. A day earlier, Miley was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told Us Weekly in a statement on Saturday.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the rep added.

While the two have remained tight-lipped about their separation, Liam released a note to his fans yesterday on Instagram.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he wrote.

On Tuesday, the 'Hunger Games' actor was photographed surfing down under with Chris. The 'Isn't It Romantic' star, dressed in a black suit, looked solemn during the outing.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus isn't planning to file for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Meanwhile, Cyrus returned to the recording studio in a few days after the split.

The 'Can't Be Tamed' singer shared a photo on her Instagram account yesterday featuring her at a music studio with headphones on leaving her fans convinced that she was recording new music and based on the recent news, it's safe to say that the star has a lot to sing about these days.

Whether it's her breakup with Liam or her lavish vacation with close friend Kaitlynn, there is a whole lot to take inspiration from.

Miley and Liam first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.

They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012.

They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot at their Nashville home in December 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth Miley Liam split Miley Liam divorce
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp