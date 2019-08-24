Home Entertainment English

Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight series coming to Disney+ 

Fans associate superhero Ms. Marvel with Carol Danvers but in the comics, Khan took on the mantle after debuting with the 2013 issue.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:52 PM

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

ANAHEIM: Marvel chief Kevin Feige finally confirmed that "Ms. Marvel", featuring the first Pakistani-Muslim superhero character Kamala Khan, will debut on Disney+ and she will be joined by two more iconic heroes: "Moon Knight" and "She Hulk".

Khan is also inspired by Carol Danvers, who has now become Captain Marvel and portrayed by Brie Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"Kamala Khan, a Muslim Pakistani teenager from Jersey City, is coming to MCU. You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films. It's incredibly exciting for us," Feige announced at D23.

Another superhero to make its debut on Disney+ is Stan Lee-John Buscema's She-Hulk, who first debuted in Marvel Comics with Savage She-Hulk series in 1980.

She is the cousin of Bruce Banner and her alter-ego is Jennifer Walters.

"Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in MCU. Jennifer Walters is a Hulk. She's a lawyer and she's going to start a show, unlike anything we've done before.

"This is what Disney+ is doing for the MCU as it is growing and expanding," Feige said.

"Moon Knight", a famous Marvel character for many years, will be an action-adventure series, Feige said. At the centre is Marc Spector, a mercenary left for dead by his companions in the Egyptian desert.

"He may or may not be infused with powers from the moon God Khonshu or he might just be crazy. It is something very unique and exciting for us, Feige added.

