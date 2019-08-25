Home Entertainment English

'You can say I'm a foul mouthed hillbilly but I'm not a liar': Miley Cyrus rejects cheating rumours

Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the estranged partner of Brody Jenner, were seen kissing in photos that surfaced earlier this month.

Published: 25th August 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth. (Photo | AP)

Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Miley Cyrus denied rumours Thursday that she cheated on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In stream-of-consciousness mode, the pop star concluded: "You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, were on again, off again for 10 years but were married just seven months ago. He filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the estranged partner of Brody Jenner, were seen kissing in photos that surfaced earlier this month. Cyrus didn't mention Carter by name on Twitter but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.

"There are NO secrets to uncover here," Cyrus tweeted. "I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."

Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Liam Hemsworth reconciled, adding:

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
miley cyrus Liam Hemsworth Kaitlynn Carter
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp