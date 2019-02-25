Home Entertainment English

Oscars 2019: Close, but it's Olivia Colman for best actress

Colman beat out Glenn Close, who arrived at the Dolby Theatre as the heavy favorite to win her first Oscar in seven nominations for 'The Wife.'

Published: 25th February 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for 'The Favourite' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Turns out Olivia Colman, not Glenn Close, was 'The Favourite' at the Oscars.

The British actress was a surprise winner as best actress on Sunday night for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite.' She beat out Close, who arrived at the Dolby Theatre as the heavy favorite to win her first Oscar in seven nominations for 'The Wife.'

Instead, a stunned Colman took the stage.

She gazed at Close in the audience and said, "You've been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be."

Close smiled and laughed.

The 71-year-old American is 0-for-7 at the Oscars. Her nods remain the most without a win than any other living actor. Close came into the end of awards season riding a wave of momentum that included wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Award, and Independent Spirit Awards.

ALSO READ | Oscars 2019: Full list of winners

Colman drew laughs throughout her speech. She blew kisses at fellow nominee Lady Gaga, who responded in kind.

Colman added the Oscar to her earlier wins at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and National Society of Film Critics for the role.

"I could not tell you what I'm feeling," she said backstage. "Next year I'll be able to put it into words. I don't know what to do with myself at the moment."

An emotional Colman thanked her three children — ages 13, 11 and 3 — who she said were watching from her agent's house in Los Angeles. She said, "This is not going to happen again."

A cheeky Colman knows where her Oscar statue will go: "In bed with me between me and my husband. He doesn't know yet."

Asked what Queen Anne would say after her win, Colman replied, "Eat some cake."

The other nominees for best actress were Yalitza Aparicio for 'Roma,' Lady Gaga for 'A Star is Born' and Melissa McCarthy of 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olivia Colman Glenn Close The Favourite Oscars Oscars 2019 Academy Awards Academy Awards 2019 Best Actress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp