Check out Maisie Williams' all-white outfit for best friend Sophie Turner's wedding

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Just a day after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got hitched for the second time, Maisie Williams shared a picture from the rehearsal dinner on Friday stating that it was a "white party".

In the picture shared by the 22-year-old actor on Instagram, she is wearing a knee-length white blazer dress, paired with black boots.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor is posing with her boyfriend Reuben Selby, who looked dapper in a white jacket, shirt and white pants, paired with black boots.

Williams and Selby had colour-coordinated heads with pink-streaked hair.

"White party for the bride and groom," the actor captioned the picture.

Williams and her 'GoT' co-star Turner are longtime friends, growing up together in the public eye while playing sisters Sansa and Arya Stark on the hit HBO series.

Not only did the best friends get similar tattoos to mark the day they were cast on the show, but Williams was one of Turner's two maids of honour for the big day.

The newly-wed recently opened up about her enduring bond with Williams in the July edition of Psychologies Magazine, People reported.

"Maisie has been the most wonderful friend to me over the years. We grew up together on Game of Thrones and we have shared so many things and talked about everything," she shared.

"We both leaned on each other during those times when we felt out of place and a little lost. It's been so good to have such a great friend like her around and we are still very close," she concluded.

Turner made the revelation about her unique bond with Williams, recently to Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain in a video from Vogue Paris, People cited.