Christoph Waltz to return as James Bond's archenemy Blofeld in 'Bond 25'

While the iconic character has been previously essayed by actors including Donald Pleasence and Max von Sydow, Waltz first played the role in 2015's "Spectre".

Published: 14th July 2019

L-R: 'James Bond' actors Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz. (Photos | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Celebrated actor Christoph Waltz is set to return as antagonist Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the upcoming "Bond 25".

According to Variety, the movie is currently being filmed in London and Waltz is among a number of actors returning to reprise their roles, including star Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw and Rory Kinnear.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the James Bond film, which also features Rami Malek as the main villain along side new entrants Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Dali Benssalah.

The currently untitled movie, which is Craig's fifth and final outing as the suave British spy, was previously filming in Jamaica.

The film is set to bow on April 8, 2020.

