Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones bags record-breaking 32 nominations

In the Outstanding Drama Series category, "Game of Thrones" is competing with "Better Call Saul", "Bodyguarda, "Ozark", "Pose", "Succession", "This is Us" and "Killing Eve".

Published: 17th July 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones'

A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones' (Photo | IMDB)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Popular fantasy drama "Game of Thrones" has set a new record by earning 32 nominations for the 2019 Emmys, the most ever for a single season of a show.

The nominations for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday.

"Game Of Thrones", which wrapped up its story with the final season earlier this year, will go out with a bang. By scoring 32 nominations, the show broke the record previously held by "NYPD Blue", which got 26 nominations in 1994.

The fantasy HBO epic leads the field of Emmy nominees, including Outstanding Drama Series, actor Kit Harington in competition for the Best Actor trophy, Emilia Clarke in run for the Best Actress, four Best Supporting Actress nods -- Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams and actors Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage being contenders in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Harington is in race for the trophy with Jason Bateman from "Ozarka, Sterling K. Brown from "This Is Us", Bob Odenkirk from "Better Call Saul", Billy Porter from "Posea and Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us".

Clarke will be competing with Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") and Robin Wright ("House of Cards") for the Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy.

Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" is the second-most-nominated show with 20 nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Actress Rachel Brosnahan will fight it out with Christina Applegate ("Dead to Mea), Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep"), Natasha Lyonne (aceRussian Doll"), Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek"), Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag") for the accolade.

HBO's "Chernobyl" earned 19 Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series and actors Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson getting a nod in Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie categories respectively.

HBO scored 137 nominations, beating Netflix who scored 117 across the board.

The 71st Emmy Awards will be held on September 22, and will be aired in India on Star World.

