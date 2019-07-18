Home Entertainment English

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar appear on new Beyonce album

Beyonce announced that The Lion King: The Gift also includes songs with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, and Jessie Reyez.

Published: 18th July 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce Knowles

By Express News Service

Beyonce’s new album inspired by The Lion King features collaborations with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce announced that The Lion King: The Gift, which will be released Friday, also includes songs with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, and Jessie Reyez.

In the new version of The Lion King, in theatres Friday, Beyonce voices the character of Nala and Gambino aka Donald Glover is Simba.

Jay-Z appears on the song Mood 4 Eva.

Blue Ivy is featured on Brown Skin Girl. Beyonce’s song Spirit, released last week, is featured in the film and appears on both the official Lion King soundtrack as well as The Lion King: The Gift.

