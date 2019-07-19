Home Entertainment English

Emmys 2019: These three Game Of Thrones stars self-nominate themselves

The Primetime Emmy Awards, honouring the best in TV programming, will be handed out on September 22.

Published: 19th July 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

The cast of Game Of Thrones.

The cast of Game Of Thrones.

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The insanely popular drama series 'Game of Thrones' earned a whopping 32 Emmy nominations for its final season. But surprisingly, not all nods were submitted by HBO.

Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy and Gwendoline Christie, who portrayed Brienne of Tarth along with Carice van Houten, who played the mysterious Melisandre in the show recently received Emmy nominations that caught many by surprise, reported E! News.


ALSO READ: Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones bags record-breaking 32 nominations

 

All the three got their nominations for their work in the epic fantasy series' final season, without HBO's help. All three actors self-submitted themselves in their respected Emmys category.

Christie received a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, Allen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and van Houten for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

To get nominated, the stars, via their teams, submitted themselves and paid a USD 225 entry fee.

"Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honour and I am beyond grateful for this nomination," Christie said in a statement when the nominations were announced.

"This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. Thank you to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news," Christie added.

"The truth is, I'm at a loss for words! Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me alongside such formidable actors.

ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2019: Major decline in diversity, inclusion with less nominations for people of colour

To my friends: Kit, Peter, Gwen, Lena, Emilia, Nikolaj, Maisie, Carice, and especially Sophie whom I was in the trenches with for so much of this journey--I am honoured to share this with you. Dave, Dan, our amazing HBO team--for 10 years you pushed me to my limits," Allen said in a statement.

The cable network had submitted actors Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for their Emmy nominations.

This is not the first time 'GoT' has entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with its eighth and last season. While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans and critics.

Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than 1 million signatures.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, honouring the best in TV programming, will be handed out on September 22. The show will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones HBO Emmys 2019 Theon Greyjoy Alfie Allen Gwendoline Christie Brienne of Tart George R.R. Martin David Benioff Primetime Emmy Awards
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp