Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Rose to debut in '47 Meters Down' sequel

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Rose is all set to make her debut in the survival horror drama, "47 Meters Down: Uncaged", scheduled to release in India on August 30.

Director Johannes Robert's film is a follow-up to 2017s "47 Meters Down", which stars Mandy Moore.

ALSO READ: Florian Munteanu is unique, says Sylvester Stallone

The sequel revolves around the expeditions of four teenagers who dive in an underwater city only to find their adventure turn into their worst nightmare, as they fall prey to a deadly shark attack.

The also stars John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Fox, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo and Brec Bassinger.