People don't like older women talking about sex: Jane Fonda

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jane Fonda finds it disturbing to see people being uncomfortable with older women's sexuality.

During a roundtable, Fonda opened up about older women's sexuality and her aim to make people accept it and get them away with the taboos around it, reports Hollywood Reporter.

She said: "Our culture does not like people with wrinkles to be talking about sex. Kids don't either. They don't like to think about their parents doing it.

"But the fastest growing demographics in the world are older women and a lot of them are doing it very pleasurably."

Fonda, 81, shared that in her 40s she made a promise to give a "cultural face to older women" across the globe.

She features in a series "Grace and Frankie", which tells the story of three secretaries, played by Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, who get even with their sexist boss.