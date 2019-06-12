Sophie Turner celebrates bachelorette party with Maisie Williams

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Better late than never! Sophie Turner decided to Jet off for a fun bachelorette party, weeks after her secret Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas.

Turner flew all the way to Benidorm, Spain, with her gang of girlfriends, including her 'Game Of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams, to celebrate her upcoming second wedding ceremony.

'The Spanish Princess' fame Nadia Parkes also attended the bash.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the girls landed in Spain on Sunday for the festivities.

While Sophie has not updated her Instgram feed with her bachelorette party posts, the 'dark phoenix' star's close friend Blair Noel Croce shared pictures from the private jet on Instagram.

"We can't have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald's & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant's heart," she wrote in the caption.

The couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, Joe and Sophie got hitched in Vegas.

It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo -- who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony -- that the world got know about the wedding.

During a Canadian Radio show, Joe revealed that his folks, like everyone else, found out about the nuptials through social media.