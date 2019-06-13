Home Entertainment English

Check out these amazing photos from Sophie Turner 's European bachelorette party!

According to E-News, the 23-year-old actor is all set to tie the knot with Joe Jonas in France after they secretly got hitched in Las Vegas in May this year.

Published: 13th June 2019

Sophie Turner's bachelorette party. (Photo | Twitter)

WASHINGTON: Sophie Turner is having a great time celebrating her bachelorette party with her femme brigade in Europe.



"Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal," a source previously told E-News.

"They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly."

Her bachelorette party also includes her 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams.

"Sophie flew to Spain four days ago on a private jet with her closest girlfriends," a source told E-News.

"Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie. Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"She and Joe both love travelling overseas so it made sense why she wanted to celebrate far from home," the source said.

"Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to have a lot of fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The girl gang kicked off the party after the Jonas Brothers' concert in London. According to a second source, the 'GoT' actor and her friends made stops in Bendorf, Spain, Berlin and Prague.

Sharing details from the party, a source told E-News, "Sophie has been wearing a Bride-to-Be sash and is having the best time with her girls including Maisie Williams and Nadia Parkes. They are partying at night and sun tanning during the day. Everything is very coordinated with matching outfits and colourful wigs. They are going all out to make it fun for Sophie."

"The girls have been hitting up nightclubs and dancing up a storm both in the clubs and at their hotel near the coast," the source said.

"They spent one day recovering by the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin. They all lounged in matching robes and enjoyed drinks at sunset."

"Now they are in Prague walking around the beautiful city and admiring all the old architecture. It's a fun group of girls and Sophie is having a great time just being with her best friends in so many different places. They are really bonding and making it a memorable few days she won't forget," the source said.

