Home Entertainment English

Positivity's great, says Keanu Reeves on internet's obsession for him

Keanu Reeves, known for his humility and Zen outlook to life, had been unaware about him being named as social media's latest obsession.

Published: 13th June 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 2'

Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 2'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Keanu Reeves may have left Stephen Colbert speechless with his wise words over mortality but the actor had been unaware about him being named as social media's latest obsession.

The actor, known for his humility and Zen outlook to life, has often been photographed in public spaces helping out people like a Good Samaritan.

Asked if he knew about him being a trending name on social media, Reeves didn't hold back his surprise and instead asked, "I've been what?" The "John Wick" star then said, "That's, uh, that's wacky. Well, the positivity's great."

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves' take on mortality leaves Stephen Colbert at loss of words

He was speaking with People magazine at "Toy Story 4" premiere's red carpet on Tuesday.

Reeves, 54, who was also seen playing a larger-than-life fictionalised version of himself in Netflix rom-com "Always Be My Maybe", is happy how his recent films have been appreciated by the audience.

"It's really special how 'John Wick' was embraced, and working on 'Always Be My Maybe', great, you know. Ali Wong and Randall Park (are) just really wonderful artists and people, and it was really cool to get a chance to play with them," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keanu Reeves John Wick

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp