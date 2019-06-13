Positivity's great, says Keanu Reeves on internet's obsession for him

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Keanu Reeves may have left Stephen Colbert speechless with his wise words over mortality but the actor had been unaware about him being named as social media's latest obsession.

The actor, known for his humility and Zen outlook to life, has often been photographed in public spaces helping out people like a Good Samaritan.

Asked if he knew about him being a trending name on social media, Reeves didn't hold back his surprise and instead asked, "I've been what?" The "John Wick" star then said, "That's, uh, that's wacky. Well, the positivity's great."

He was speaking with People magazine at "Toy Story 4" premiere's red carpet on Tuesday.

Reeves, 54, who was also seen playing a larger-than-life fictionalised version of himself in Netflix rom-com "Always Be My Maybe", is happy how his recent films have been appreciated by the audience.

"It's really special how 'John Wick' was embraced, and working on 'Always Be My Maybe', great, you know. Ali Wong and Randall Park (are) just really wonderful artists and people, and it was really cool to get a chance to play with them," he said.