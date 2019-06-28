Home Entertainment English

Try my best to be a good role model as Spider-Man: Tom Holland

The 23-year-old British actor, who was cast to play the teenage Spider-Man says as Peter Parker his aim is to be "a positive light" for young people.

Published: 28th June 2019

Tom Holland (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

INDONESIA: He grew up admiring "Spider-Man" stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and now that he has been given the mantle as the latest webslinger, Tom Holland says he is well aware of the 'great responsibility' that comes with playing a superhero.

The 23-year-old British actor, who was cast to play the teenage Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015, says as Peter Parker his aim is to be "a positive light" for young people.

"When I grew up watching the Spider-Man movies, I really looked up to Andrew and Tobey. So for me. Now I'm aware that there are probably little kids around the world who are looking up to me. I have a huge responsibility to be a good role model. And I really try my best to do that with my charity work, the way I hold myself in public and how I treat other people. It's an important part of the job," Holland told PTI in a group interview here.

READ| I live the most regular life ever: Tom Holland

The young star believes children and teenagers relate the most to Spider-Man among superheroes because he is regular young boy who suddenly gets crazy superpowers and "doesn't necessarily know how to use them".

"The younger generation likes Spider-Man because of his colourful life and appearance.  And then for like, my brother's generation, teenagers, they love being able to see a superhero that they can relate to.

"Tony Stark is a billionaire. You can't relate to him. Captain America is a super soldier. Peter Parker's just a kid at a school, who's struggling with his homework and going through puberty, getting a girlfriend. Everyone at some point in their life goes through that," he says.

Holland will reprise his role in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Far From Home". The film, which marks of the end of Marvel's "Infinity" Saga, takes place post the events of "Avengers: Endgame".

While in his first stand-alone, "Spider-Man: Homecoming", Holland's Parker was desperate to join the Avengers, this time he is struggling to move on from Tony Stark's death and wants to take a break.

"He's so tired, and he needs to take a break. But what he realises throughout this film is that the responsibility of being Spider-Man is not something you can put down. So he realises that his life is now going to be all about being Spider-Man".

Directed by Jon Watts the film also features Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jacob Batalon and Ned Leeds. Sony Pictures India is releasing the film in the country on July 4.

