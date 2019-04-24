Home Lifestyle Health

Watching Spiderman may help combat arachnophobia: Study

To date, the effect of positive exposure, albeit fantasy in the form of Marvel movies, has not been attempted in cognitive behavioral therapies.

Published: 24th April 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

'Spiderman: Homecoming' poster. (Photo courtesy: Twitter@SpiderManMovie)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Afraid of spiders or ants? Watching Spiderman and Antman movie excerpts can help reduce symptoms the phobias, scientists claim.

Exposure therapy for specific phobias utilises neutral exposure to a phobic stimulus to counteract an irrational fear.

As one is increasingly exposed to the phobic stimuli one ceases to fear it.

To date, the effect of positive exposure, albeit fantasy in the form of Marvel movies, has not been attempted in cognitive behavioural therapies.

Screening a seven-second excerpt of a spider scene from Spiderman 2 reduced participants' post-viewing spider phobia (arachnophobia) symptoms score relative to their pre-viewing score by 20 per cent, according to the research published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

This impressive cost-benefit efficacy was similarly obtained for ant phobia (myrmecophobia) when viewing a seven-second excerpt from Antman.

ALSO READ | 'Avengers Endgame' movie review: This is Marvel's machine in high gear

However, when participants were queried either about general insect phobia both pre- and post-viewing a seven second Marvel opening scene -- common to all Marvel movies -- or a seven second natural scene, there were no significant symptom reductions for insect phobia.

This suggests that it was neither the calm, nor the fun/fantasy associated with viewing a Marvel superhero movie, that was solely driving effects, but rather the specific exposure to ants and spiders in the context of a Marvel movie.

Menachem Ben-Ezra from Ariel University in the US said that these results open a new direction in the efficacy of positive exposure which should be further considered.

The findings suggest that a fun, available and in-vitro exposure may be very powerful.

Such an interventions may also destigmatise therapy, especially in resistant cases, and encourage homework completion, often an integral part of cognitive behavioral therapy.

Researchers point out that superhero movies may have many beneficial psychological attributes.

Such movies not only help people feel better about themselves, they provide a contra to hectic and stressful lives by showing us the true underlying spirit of one confronting his/her fears.

The researchers said that such movies may be beneficial also for persons suffering from the aftermath of trauma.

In the next stage of their research the authors will examine other benefits of Marvel movie viewing vis-a-vis post-traumatic stress disorder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spiderman Antman movie Marvel movies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp