'Beverly Hills 90210' star Luke Perry in hospital after massive stroke
The actor's health scare happened on the same day Fox announced that the original stars of "Beverly Hills 90210" has signed on for a reboot.
Published: 01st March 2019 07:08 PM
LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Luke Perry, currently starring in "Riverdale", has been admitted to a hospital after he suffered a "massive" stroke.
The 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation at the hospital", his representative Arnold Robinson told the Hollywood Reporter.
However, contrary to what some media reports have said, "he is not in a coma," the spokesperson added.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an address, believed to be Perry's, around 9:40 am for a "medical assistance" call on Wednesday, authorities said.
Perry famously played bad boy Dylan McKay on the long-running '90s teen drama.
The actor currently stars as Fred Andrews on "Riverdale".