This comes a few months after Selena took a break from her singing career in order to seek treatment for mental health issues.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Selena_Gomez

Selena Gomez has released her new song ‘I Can’t Get Enough’. (Photo | Selena Gomez Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: All the Selena Gomez fans have a reason to rejoice as the singer has finally dropped a new song titled ‘I Can’t Get Enough’.

The 26-year-old singer has collaborated with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin for the track that released on Thursday night.

Selena took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and announced the new song.

She wrote, “I Can’t Get Enough is out now! Link in bio @itsbennyblanco @tainy @jbalvin.”

The group of artists had been teasing the collaboration on their social media handles, sharing the cover art for the track with their fans.

In the few days before the song’s release, cameras spotted Selena hitting the recording studio, fueling rumours that there's more new music coming.

"Selena has been in the studio working hard. She's putting in long hours and spending all day working on new material. On Tuesday and Wednesday she was in the studio for eight hours without a break. She looked very refreshed and energetic. She seems very into what she's working on and loving what she's doing. She has had security with her and they are keeping a close eye on her,” an eyewitness told E! News. 

This comes a few months after Selena took a break from her singing career in order to seek treatment for mental health issues.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez 'a lot healthier and happier' post treatment for emotional breakdown

E! News had confirmed in October that Selena had entered a treatment facility to take help for her ongoing mental issues related to anxiety and depression. The 'Heart Want What It Wants' singer was hospitalised for conditions related to her autoimmune disease lupus and a kidney transplant that she had undergone last year.

A source also shared with E! News that Gomez is "doing very well" overall.

"She's staying focused on her health and wellness. She has a specific plan and is sticking to it," the insider said.

"She's spending time with her close girlfriends and doing the things she loves. She's surrounding herself with positive influences and the people who want to see her succeed. She goes to her Pilates class several times a week, she does acupuncture and therapy, she's hiking and spending time outdoors. She seems happy and knows what she needs to do to stay on track,” the source added.

Last month, Selena had dropped another song with Julia Michaels. The duo had teamed up for ‘Anxiety’.

