'Beverly Hills 90210' star Luke Perry dead at 52

Last week, Perry was admitted to a hospital for "observation".

Published: 05th March 2019 09:41 AM

Luke Perry

Actor Luke Perry | AP

By IANS

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Actor Luke Perry, known for roles in "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Riverdale", died on Monday, just days after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

Perry suffered a stroke on February 27. "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson told Fox News.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Robinson added.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call at the star's home in Sherman Oaks, California, on February 27 morning.

