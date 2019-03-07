Home Entertainment English

R Kelly in prison for defaulting on child support 

Kelly is pleading not guilty and on CBS, the singer maintained he is innocent.​

Published: 07th March 2019 03:54 PM

R Kelly (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: R Kelly was arrested for failure to pay USD 161,000 in child support, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Chicago.

According to the artiste's publicist Darrell Johnson as quoted by CNN, supporters are trying to secure his release by next week.

"He came here in good spirits, expecting to walk out. He came here to make some arrangements with what he had, I think it was USD 50,000 or USD 60,000 that he was willing to pay," Johnson told reporters.

Johnson said once someone pays the aforementioned amount, Kelly will be freed from jail.

The news came the same day CBS aired the first part of an interview the rapper gave to 'CBS This Morning' in which he addressed being indicted last month on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly is pleading not guilty and on CBS, the singer maintained he is innocent.

He is out on bail of USD 100,000 for that case and has another court date March 22.

