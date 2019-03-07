'Riverdale' pays tribute to Luke Perry

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The Archie Comics-inspired teen drama 'Riverdale' dedicated its first episode back on-air after series regular Luke Perry's untimely passing to the late actor.

After the episode ended, an "in memoriam" card came up with his name and the years of Perry's birth and death (1966-2019), reports variety.com.

The March 6 episode entitled 'Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me' was the 14th episode of the third season of the show. Shot weeks earlier, the episode saw Perry's character, Fred Andrews, reassuring and bandaging his son Archie, after a troubled youth Archie had taken in stabbed him.

Earlier in the day, 'Riverdale' creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted an early photograph of some of the show's cast and crew, with Perry in the center behind a Riverdale High School sign.

Calling Perry "our heart, always," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that the episode would be "dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run."

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

Perry passed away earlier in the week from complications following a stroke.

'Riverdale', which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, had shut down production upon learning of his passing.

It is still unknown how the show will address his death within the story, or whether the final episodes of the third season will have to be re-written to account for his absence.