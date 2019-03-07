Home Entertainment English

'Riverdale' pays tribute to Luke Perry

Calling Perry "our heart, always," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that the episode would be "dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run."

Published: 07th March 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Luke Perry (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The Archie Comics-inspired teen drama 'Riverdale' dedicated its first episode back on-air after series regular Luke Perry's untimely passing to the late actor.

After the episode ended, an "in memoriam" card came up with his name and the years of Perry's birth and death (1966-2019), reports variety.com.

The March 6 episode entitled 'Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me' was the 14th episode of the third season of the show. Shot weeks earlier, the episode saw Perry's character, Fred Andrews, reassuring and bandaging his son Archie, after a troubled youth Archie had taken in stabbed him.

ALSO READ | Grateful for all the love: Late actor Luke Perry's daughter

Earlier in the day, 'Riverdale' creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted an early photograph of some of the show's cast and crew, with Perry in the center behind a Riverdale High School sign.

Calling Perry "our heart, always," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that the episode would be "dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run."

Perry passed away earlier in the week from complications following a stroke.

'Riverdale', which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, had shut down production upon learning of his passing.

It is still unknown how the show will address his death within the story, or whether the final episodes of the third season will have to be re-written to account for his absence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Luke Perry Riverdale Luke Perry tribute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp