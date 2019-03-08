Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys to share memorabilia, wardrobe pieces for Grammy museum

Backstreet Boys have been nominated for eight Grammy awards, including at the 61st Grammys, for Best Pop/Duo Performance.

AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: It will be a treat for fans of celebrated vocal group Backstreet Boys when the Grammy museum here opens its doors to its exhibit 'Backstreet Boys: The Experience' on April 10.

Running through till September 2, the "one-of-a-kind fan experience" celebrates the boy band's three-decade career and features personal memorabilia, wardrobe, artwork and photography, according to the official Grammy website.

It will also feature immersive photo and video interactive experiences that will allow their legion of fans to engage with the group's music and history like never before, including a fan confessional booth that will allow fans to record a message directly to the group.

"From the beginning of our career, we have always made it a priority to interact with our fans," said band member AJ McLean, adding: "This exhibition is a perfect way to share our favourite memories with the people who made our dreams a reality."

"The Backstreet Boys redefined pop music as we know it creating a dedicated fan phenomenon that still exists almost 30 years later," said the Museum's Executive Director Michael Sticka.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the group's unique commitment to their fans and vice versa while producing a one-of-a-kind immersive interactive environment," he added.

On April 8, Backstreet Boys will take part in the Museum's Public Programme series, where they will share never-before-heard stories from the past 25 years.

Backstreet Boys have been nominated for eight Grammy awards, including at the 61st Grammys, for Best Pop/Duo Performance ("Don't Go Breaking My Heart").

