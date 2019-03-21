Home Entertainment English

Kit Harington on how 'Game of Thrones' mirrors real-world politics

Kit Harington said that if people had paid attention to the HBO hit, they could have avoiding living in a 'Thrones-like world'.

Published: 21st March 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has compared US President Donald Trump to the fantasy show's 'mad boy-king' Joffrey Baratheon.

He said that if people had paid attention to the HBO hit, they could have avoiding living in a "Thrones-like world".

"I think it's always been about two things for me," variety.com quoted Harington as saying.

He added: "About dysfunctional families -- or families in general, always where the best drama is -- and the everlasting idea that people who seek power are very often the last people who should have it. Unfortunately, we're leaving 'Thrones' with a Joffrey as the President of the United States of America."

ALSO READ: Miranda Richardson to star in 'Game Of Thrones' prequel

Joffrey is the mad boy-king who was killed in the fourth season of the show, which is aired in India on Star World.

"I'm deeply sad of the state of the world as 'Thrones' ends. Because if it was prophetic, you'd hope that people would have watched 'Thrones' and tried to avoid some of the situations these characters find themselves in, and I feel like we are living in a more 'Thrones'-like world."

Harington also addressed the degree to which the show could be controversial, raising questions over time about, for instance, its depiction of female characters and the degree of violence and assault.

ALSO READ: 'Game of Thrones' final season episode lengths officially revealed

"I think it's an amazing fantasy because it deals with incredibly difficult and varied, very human characters. It has incredibly complex female and male characters in it. It was controversial, very controversial at times, but it asks questions of its audience and it asks questions of its viewership," he said.

"And so in that way it did what dramas should do, and it raised the idea of what fantasy could be. That could seem less important than other things, but it's always been sneered upon, the fantasy genre, as being less important. But I think it's an amazing genre and a genre with endless scope."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones GoT Kit Harington Game of Thrones TV series Game of Thrones series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp