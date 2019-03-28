Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom want a 'happy, fun wedding'

Their friends and family are happy for the two and recently gathered for a surprise engagement party after Orlando popped the big question.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Katty Perry and Orlando Bloom. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Orlando Bloom and singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who got engaged last month, are looking to host a wedding where their friends and family can have a 'fun time', a source has revealed.

The duo, who got engaged on February 15, is "starting to talk about what their wedding might look like, but they haven't made any decisions," E! News quoted a source as saying.

The source added that the pair wants their wedding to be the "perfect" day of their life.

"They want to make sure they decide on something that will be perfect for them as a couple."

However, the insider shared that "Orlando doesn't want anything big and flashy," which means Katy likely won't be riding in on an elephant as she did for her wedding to Russell Brand.

So, to make sure they have the wedding of both of their dreams, the source explained that they "will have a wedding planner to help them execute."

The wedding planner, however, won't be in charge of everything since the insider shared that Katy has "some ideas of what would be cool."

READ HERE | Katy Perry reveals how she met Orlando Bloom

According to the source, the couple would be more than happy having a wedding "where their friends and family can come together and everyone has fun."

The couple has also taken another leap in their relationship by moving in together.

"They moved in together right after they got engaged. She had been doing work to her new house for several months and it was finished right at the time they got engaged. It worked out perfectly and they are loving this time in their lives," the source revealed.

Orlando is taking the living together seriously since he has also listed his home in Los Angeles, California.

Their friends and family are happy for the two and recently gathered for a surprise engagement party after Orlando popped the big question. It was the perfect way to kick off their engagement.

"He did so well," Katy later gushed about her beau in an interview.

Katy shared her first photo with Orlando on February 15, posting a close-up image of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful jewel in the centre.

Fans first got an inkling of something brewing between the two when they were snapped together at a Golden Globe Awards after-party in early January.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand for 14 months while Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr for three years and has a son Flynn with her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp