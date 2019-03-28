Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom want a 'happy, fun wedding'

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Orlando Bloom and singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who got engaged last month, are looking to host a wedding where their friends and family can have a 'fun time', a source has revealed.

The duo, who got engaged on February 15, is "starting to talk about what their wedding might look like, but they haven't made any decisions," E! News quoted a source as saying.

The source added that the pair wants their wedding to be the "perfect" day of their life.

"They want to make sure they decide on something that will be perfect for them as a couple."

However, the insider shared that "Orlando doesn't want anything big and flashy," which means Katy likely won't be riding in on an elephant as she did for her wedding to Russell Brand.

So, to make sure they have the wedding of both of their dreams, the source explained that they "will have a wedding planner to help them execute."

The wedding planner, however, won't be in charge of everything since the insider shared that Katy has "some ideas of what would be cool."

READ HERE | Katy Perry reveals how she met Orlando Bloom

According to the source, the couple would be more than happy having a wedding "where their friends and family can come together and everyone has fun."

The couple has also taken another leap in their relationship by moving in together.

"They moved in together right after they got engaged. She had been doing work to her new house for several months and it was finished right at the time they got engaged. It worked out perfectly and they are loving this time in their lives," the source revealed.

Orlando is taking the living together seriously since he has also listed his home in Los Angeles, California.

Their friends and family are happy for the two and recently gathered for a surprise engagement party after Orlando popped the big question. It was the perfect way to kick off their engagement.

"He did so well," Katy later gushed about her beau in an interview.

Katy shared her first photo with Orlando on February 15, posting a close-up image of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful jewel in the centre.

Fans first got an inkling of something brewing between the two when they were snapped together at a Golden Globe Awards after-party in early January.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand for 14 months while Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr for three years and has a son Flynn with her.