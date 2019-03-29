Home Entertainment English

I love a soul, not a gender: Sophie Turner

The actress opened up about her relationship with fiance Joe Jonas, and her love life prior to her engagement.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sophie Turner (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner says she has experimented with sexuality.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress opened up about her relationship with fiance Joe Jonas, and her love life prior to her engagement, reports foxnews.com. 

WATCH | The Jonas Brothers are back for 'Sucker'; video features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

She announced her engagement to Joe in October 2017.

Responding as to why the actress, who recently turned 23, got engaged "so young", Turner said that she was "fully preparing (herself) to be single for the rest of (her) life."

But, she said: "I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know -- I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22 (now 23). I feel like 27, 28."

Questioned further about her mention of girls, Turner said: "Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

Turner got global recognition after essaying the role of Sansa Stark in the HBO hit series that's entering its final season in April.

'Game of Thrones' is aired in India on Star World.

The actress was also joined by her real-life friend and GoT co-star Maisie Williams for the interview.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones GoT final season Sophie Turner Sexuality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp