Lady Gaga steals limelight, changes four outfits on MET Gala pink carpet

This year's Met Gala theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion", which was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about.

Published: 07th May 2019

Lady Gaga. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Singer-actress Lady Gaga made a grand Met Gala entrance with four outfit changes on the pink carpet.

The "A Star is Born" actress kicked off the annual Met Gala here on Monday with several outfit changes on the carpet, her first look being a Brandon Maxwell-designed neon pink cape dress, which featured an extra-long train, reports foxnews.com.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion", which was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it". The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

CLICK HERE | Met Gala 2019 in photos: Gender-bending looks rule at the cray, crazy and campy party of the year

Lady Gaga in a black flowy gown for MET Gala 2019. (Photo | AP)
Lady Gaga in a pink gown.
Lady Gaga in her third outfit for MET Gala 2019. (Photo | AP)

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning singer accessorised with an oversized matching-coloured bow in her hair.

Next, Gaga surprised fans when she took off her first look to reveal a black strapless couture gown underneath, which she paired with a black umbrella.

Lady Gaga at the MET Gala. (Photo | AP)

The star's outfits didn't stop there.

For her third change, the "Poker Face" hitmaker wore a bright pink column dress, which she paired with oversized sunglasses.

For her final look, Gaga ditched the dresses, opting to strip down into a glittering brassier and underwear set with fishnets and huge platform shoes.

