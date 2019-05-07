Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for extravagant MET Gala look

The actress' shimmery avatar with an exaggerated hairdo didn't impress social media users who had a field day trolling her for picking the brave look.

Published: 07th May 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have matched the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme at the MET Gala, but the actress' shimmery avatar with an exaggerated hairdo didn't impress social media users who had a field day trolling her for picking the brave look.

The theme for this year's MET Gala is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'. It is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp". In her essay, Susan had explained: "The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

As per this, Priyanka got the look "spot on", said designer Wendell Rodricks.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look glamorous at MET Gala 2019

Priyanka brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant, yet unique Dior gown at the event which is an annual fundraiser held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She went bold and played up the theme with a zany look in a silver gown with colourful ruffled feathers, a very high leg split, a matching cape along with her big hairstyle that included a silver spiked crown on top.

Her outfit comprised a sheer top which came with silver criss-cross detailing. Thanks to her high slit, Priyanka flaunted her sheer crystal tights.

For some social media users, the look was all about the 'Shock Laga, Shock Laga' moment. Some others some compared it with Lasith Malinga and another section of Twitter users questioned whether she took inspiration from the Mad Hatter from "Adventures in Wonderland".

CLICK HERE | Met Gala 2019 in photos: Gender-bending looks rule at the cray, crazy and campy party of the year

Many mocked her hairstyle, which reminded some people of a scene from Bollywood film "Chaalbaaz" in which actress Sridevi put make-up on her aunt.

A user wrote: "For total shock proof life, use Havells MCBs", another wrote "my hair after travelling in a rickshaw from Andheri to Bandra".

"Shock laga... shock laga.... Lagaa... Shock Lagaa," one wrote, while another posted: "Great to know that Center Shock is back and Priyanka Chopra is endorsing it."

Another user pointed out: "Why does the latest picture of Priyanka Chopra remind me of Johnny Depp as Hatter in 'Alice In Wonderland'?"

Priyanka glammed up her dramatic look with silver-frosted brows and lashes and opting for dark burgundy lip colour, and styled her hair in voluminous back-combed waves. But it was her silver spiked crown which caught everyone's attention in the accessory department.

She completed her look with a pair of silver pumps, purple drop earrings and multi-layered pendants by Chopard.

Several images of her dramatic look and bold make-up gave meme mongers enough fodder to get creative -- Priyanka's hair getting merged with Veerappan's beard, birds sitting in her crown and the 'before and after' picture became a hit instantly.

A user wrote: "I know giving shelter to birds and animals during summers is a good deed, but carrying a nest around on your head is next level! #MetGala #PriyankaChopra."

"Morning ke time local se utarne ke baad wala haal (my condition when I step out of local train in the morning)," one pointed.

One user got sarcastic: "Let us take a moment to appreciate this lady. You need a whole new level of confidence and self hate to do this to you."

Priyanka attended the event with her husband Nick Jonas, who looked elegant in a white Dior Men tuxedo and glittering silver Christian Louboutin heeled shoes.

Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani were among other Indians to attend the gala.

Priyanka Chopra Met Gala

