Home Entertainment English

Khloe Kardashian says she's open to remarrying

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star opened up about it during Monday's episode of the podcast 'Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser'

Published: 21st May 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Khloe Kardashian. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's been nearly three months since American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson. However, she isn't ready to enter the dating game again.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star opened up about it during Monday's episode of the podcast 'Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser'.

When asked if there was "anyone on the horizon", Khloe stated she was "not even thinking like that," reported E! News.

On being asked if she had joined a dating app, she replied, "I'm not on anything."

"I don't care to be. I'm so in love with my daughter [True Thompson] and being with her and enjoying every minute," she added speaking of her daughter.

The reality star also noted that she is working on herself right now, including her mind, body, and soul.

"I'm just happy, and I want to filter through just whatever I feel like I need to filter through. But my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don't want to," she added.

However, Khloe hasn't ruled out finding love entirely. When asked if she would ever consider getting married again, she said she is open to remarrying.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian reveals name of her fourth child

Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter. For instance, the parents came together for their little munchkin's first birthday party in April.

"I didn't do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party....It was really for me. I just wanted a happy, Heavenly place. But, I know that she's gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do," she said.

Khloe also opened up about her divorce from Lamar Odom, which was finalised in 2016. During the interview, Khloe explained why she "paused the divorce" after he went through an overdose.

"He OD'ed during the divorce and then I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still, it was on the judge's desk," she said.

"It was like two years, or like a year or two, of us, like, trying to get the divorce going and whatever. And then, this happened. And then, we paused the divorce not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be OK again," Khloe added.

She also stated that the two are still in touch and that there is no bad blood between them.

"It just didn't work out. I think he's an incredible person, and I just want the best for him," she said speaking of her ex-husband.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khloe Kardashian Keeping Up With The Kardashians American reality TV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp