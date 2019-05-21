Khloe Kardashian says she's open to remarrying

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's been nearly three months since American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson. However, she isn't ready to enter the dating game again.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star opened up about it during Monday's episode of the podcast 'Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser'.

When asked if there was "anyone on the horizon", Khloe stated she was "not even thinking like that," reported E! News.

On being asked if she had joined a dating app, she replied, "I'm not on anything."

"I don't care to be. I'm so in love with my daughter [True Thompson] and being with her and enjoying every minute," she added speaking of her daughter.

The reality star also noted that she is working on herself right now, including her mind, body, and soul.

"I'm just happy, and I want to filter through just whatever I feel like I need to filter through. But my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don't want to," she added.

However, Khloe hasn't ruled out finding love entirely. When asked if she would ever consider getting married again, she said she is open to remarrying.

Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter. For instance, the parents came together for their little munchkin's first birthday party in April.

"I didn't do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party....It was really for me. I just wanted a happy, Heavenly place. But, I know that she's gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do," she said.

Khloe also opened up about her divorce from Lamar Odom, which was finalised in 2016. During the interview, Khloe explained why she "paused the divorce" after he went through an overdose.

"He OD'ed during the divorce and then I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still, it was on the judge's desk," she said.

"It was like two years, or like a year or two, of us, like, trying to get the divorce going and whatever. And then, this happened. And then, we paused the divorce not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be OK again," Khloe added.

She also stated that the two are still in touch and that there is no bad blood between them.

"It just didn't work out. I think he's an incredible person, and I just want the best for him," she said speaking of her ex-husband.