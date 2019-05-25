Home Entertainment English

Here is why Willem Dafoe believes that Robert Pattinson is the perfect Batman

Pattinson is currently the front-runner to play the Caped Crusader and is in negotiations for the Warner Bros and director Matt Reeves' upcoming film on the superhero.

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Willem Dafoe believes Robert Pattinson, his co-star from the upcoming film "The Lighthouse", is perfect for the role of DC superhero Batman as he has "strong chin".

During his appearance on Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast, Dafoe explained why he believes Pattinson can do justifiably portray Batman/Bruce Wayne.

"He's got a strong chin. That's a part of it. Can you imagine anyone with a weak chin ever playing Batman? I don't think so," the Oscar-nominated actor said.

In the superhero genre, Dafoe is best known for portraying villain Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's 2002 film "Spider-Man".

He most recently played Atlantean scientist Nuidis Vulko in James Wan-directed and Jason Momoa-starrer "Aquaman".

The actor currently stars alongside Pattinson in Robert Eggers' psychological drama "The Lighthouse".

The duo plays 1890s lighthouse keepers who slowly spiral into insanity as they tend to a lighthouse on a slab of rock in the middle of a brutal New England storm.

The film had its world premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

