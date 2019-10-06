WATCH | These posts prove Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus can't get enough of each other!

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Seems like things between singer Miley Cyrus and musician Cody Simpson are heating up!

The two continued their romance with some more PDA, and he has even given her an affectionate nickname.

Just hours after Cyrus opened up about their recent make-out session and declared that Simpson is totally "her type," the musician posted a new selfie of the pair.

In the black-and-white still, the 22-year-old musician leans in to give Cyrus a kiss on her forehead and affectionately refers to her as "baby."

"Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," he wrote alongside the selfie, before sharing a photo of the meal, which consisted of two pieces of banana-covered toast and what appeared to be a smoothie.

Cyrus, who recently broke up with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth, addressed her recent PDA with Simpson on Friday, as she shared a shirtless photo of the musician.

"22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]," she wrote alongside the snap, before sharing a TMZ video of the pair kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood.

"Can a girl not get a f--ing acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!" she captioned the video.

Following her playful posts, Cyrus also clapped back at people who say she's moving on too fast.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning," Cyrus began her post, seemingly referencing her relationship with Hemsworth.

"I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up. But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality," she continued, stating that if she were man, she probably wouldn't be receiving the same level of criticism.

Cyrus went on to let her fans know that they should get used to seeing her dating.

"I refuse to recluse and 'date' from home cause A. That's not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position," she wrote.

The actor added that "this 'dating' thing is new to me too," as she explained that she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early twenties.

A source told People that Cyrus and Simpson "were very cute together" during their recent outing.

"Miley and Cody came in together. Cody ordered an acai bowl to go. While they waited, Miley was very flirty. You could tell that she was interested in Cody. She ended up sitting on his lap and started kissing him. He was totally game and smiling," the source said.

Cyrus and Simpson's romance came just a few weeks after she parted ways with Carter. The two were first linked together when they were caught making out while vacationing with Cyrus' sister, Brandi, in Italy shortly after Carter's split with Brody Jenner.

Before being with Simpson and Carter, Cyrus tied the knot with her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, in December 2018. The couple announced their split on August 10. Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on August 21.