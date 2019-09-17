Home Entertainment English

Liam Hemsworth came to know of Miley Cyrus's decision to split from social media

Liam came to know about Miley's decision after reading her statement online like millions of their fans, reports 'Page Six'.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actors Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Hollywood actors Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: When Miley Cyrus issued the public statement announcing the end of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth on August 10, he was totally unaware of the development and was still struggling to save the relationship.

Liam came to know about Miley's decision after reading her statement online like millions of their fans, reports "Page Six". The actor was reportedly in Australia at the time.

ALSO READ: 'You can say I'm a foul mouthed hillbilly but I'm not a liar', says Miley Cyrus rejects cheating rumours

On August 10, Miley issued a statement announcing her split with Liam through a public statement issued through her office. It read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Within hours of the statement, intimate pictures of Miley with her new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter started mushrooming all over the net.

ALSO READ: As Liam Hemsworth files for divorce, Miley Cyrus 'disappointed'

On his part, Liam came out to address the split three days later. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote on August 13.

However, sources close to the estranged couple say that the relationship was on the brink for quite a few months now. Insiders say that Miley was not happy about Liam's partying ways. According to "Page Six", Liam and Miley were separated for months before she took the drastic step.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp