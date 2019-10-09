Home Entertainment English

It plays in theatres: Robert Downey Jr on Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies

Before the actor, Samuel L Jackson, Joss Whedon, James Gunn, Peter Ramsey and Leigh Whannell had responded to Scorsese's comments.

Published: 09th October 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Downey Jr at an event for 'Iron Man'.

Robert Downey Jr at an event for 'Iron Man'. (Photo | File, AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Robert Downey Jr, the most prominent face from Disney juggernaut Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has responded to filmmaker Martin Scorsese's criticism of superhero movies.

The veteran filmmaker ruffled feathers when he said in a recent interview that he did not consider "Marvel movies" as "cinema" and finds them lacking on the "emotional and psychological experiences".

Downey, who portrayed superhero Iron Man in Marvel Studios' money-minting MCU, addressed the veteran filmmaker's remarks during his appearance on "The Howard Stern show".

"I'll tell you the truth, I didn't expect (MCU) to become what it became and it is this very large, multi-headed Hydra at this point.

"I've always had other interests, and according to Scorsese, it's not cinema so I have to take a look at that, you know?" the 54-year-old actor said.

Downey emphasised that the Marvel movies do play in theatres and are doing well at the box office.

"I mean it plays in theatres. I appreciate his opinion because I think it's like anything, we need all of the different perspectives so we can come to centre and move on," Downey Jr. said.

When Stern asked the actor whether he was felt "insulted" by Scorsese's statement, he said, "I mean look, it'd be like saying Howard Stern isn't radio. It makes no sense to say it."

READ HERE | Everybody doesn't like his stuff either: Samuel L Jackson on Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel films 

He went on to add, "There's a lot to be said for how these genre movies -- and I was happy to be part of the 'problem' if there is one -- denigrated the era, the art form, of cinema. And, by the way, when you come in like a stomping beast and you eliminate the competition in such a demonstrative way, it's phenomenal."

Downey Jr also downplayed Stern's suggestion that Scorsese is "upset" about the success of Marvel films.

Before the actor, Samuel L Jackson, Joss Whedon, James Gunn, Peter Ramsey and Leigh Whannell had responded to Scorsese's comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Downey Jr Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel films Martin Scorsese
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp