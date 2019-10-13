Gal Gadot to star in and produce real-life holocaust drama 'Irene Sendler' for Warner Bros

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Gal Gadot will topline historical thriller "Irene Sendler" for Warner Bros.

The actor will also produce the project, her first for her production company Pilot Wave which she formed with husband Jaron Varsano, reported Deadline.

The film will chronicle the real-life story of a Irene Sendler's defiant stand against Polish Nazi occupation and the incredible network she developed to care for and save 2500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto.

"Following her arrest by the Gestapo during the height of the war, the drama becomes a race against time to save not only herself but the identities of the hidden thousands who'll face certain execution," the official plotline of the film read.

Justine Juel Gillmer, best known for writing Holocaust drama "Harry Haft", will be penning the screenplay of the film. Marc Platt will also produce the project.

Gadot, 34, is currently working on "Wonder Woman 1984".

She will also be seen in Kenneth Brannagh's "Death on the Nile", alongside Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright and Ali Fazal.

